Packers Worked Out Four Kickers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers brought in four players for workouts on Monday including K Matt Ammendola.

The full list includes:

K Cameron Dicker K Chandler Staton K Matt Ammendola K Parker White

Ammendola, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job before being let go and signing with the Jets.

New York elected to cut him loose last month.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Ammendola converted 60 of 78 field-goal attempts (76.9 percent) to go along with 179 of 183 extra-point tries (97.8 percent) over the course of four seasons and 42 games.