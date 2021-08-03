Packers WR Bailey Gaither Retires, Team Signs TE Daniel Crawford

Per Ryan Wood, Packers undrafted rookie WR Bailey Gaither has retired.

Green Bay has replaced him on the roster with another undrafted rookie in TE Daniel Crawford.

Gaither, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State following the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his six-year college career, Gaither recorded 135 receptions for 2,227 yards (16.5 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.

Crawford, 6-2 and 251 pounds, went undrafted in 2021 out of Northern Illinois.

During his four-year college career, Crawford caught 65 passes for 691 yards and three touchdowns.