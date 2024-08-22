Panthers Activate OT Yosh Nijman From PUP List

The Carolina Panthers officially activated OT Yosh Nijman from the PUP list on Thursday.

Nijman, 28, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 but re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

He was eventually promoted to the active roster in November of 2019. The Packers re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

Green Bay tendered Nijman as a restricted free agent in 2023 at the second-round level worth $4.3 million. He signed on with the Panthers this past March.

In 2023, Nijman appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and made one start for them.