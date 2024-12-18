Panthers Add Two To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Dax Milne and LB Jackson Mitchell to the practice squad.

Carolina had two vacancies there after some recent injuries forced roster shuffling. The practice squad now includes:

OLB Kenny Dyson QB Jack Plummer OL Ja’Tyre Carter G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson (Injured) RB Mike Boone C Andrew Raym DT T.J. Smith TE Stephen Sullivan (Injured) TE Jordan Matthews RB Emani Bailey TE Dominique Dafney LB Thomas Incoom WR T.J. Luther WR Trenton Irwin DE DeShawn Williams WR Dax Milne LB Jackson Mitchell

Milne, 25, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU by the Commanders. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by the team.

He had a stint with the Raiders in August before catching on with Carolina earlier this season.

In 2022, Milne appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and caught six passes on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 40 punts for 311 yards (7.8 YPR) and 15 kickoffs for 300 yards.