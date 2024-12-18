Panthers Add Two To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Dax Milne and LB Jackson Mitchell to the practice squad.
Carolina had two vacancies there after some recent injuries forced roster shuffling. The practice squad now includes:
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- QB Jack Plummer
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- G Brandon Walton
- WR Praise Olatoke (International)
- RB Dillon Johnson (Injured)
- RB Mike Boone
- C Andrew Raym
- DT T.J. Smith
- TE Stephen Sullivan (Injured)
- TE Jordan Matthews
- RB Emani Bailey
- TE Dominique Dafney
- LB Thomas Incoom
- WR T.J. Luther
- WR Trenton Irwin
- DE DeShawn Williams
- WR Dax Milne
- LB Jackson Mitchell
Milne, 25, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU by the Commanders. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by the team.
He had a stint with the Raiders in August before catching on with Carolina earlier this season.
In 2022, Milne appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and caught six passes on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 40 punts for 311 yards (7.8 YPR) and 15 kickoffs for 300 yards.
