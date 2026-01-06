Panthers Announced Three Moves, Waived WR Hunter Renfrow

The Panthers announced three roster moves on Tuesday, activating WR David Moore and waiving both WR Hunter Renfrow and S Demani Richardson.

Renfrow, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Clemson.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that included $21 million guaranteed in 2022.

Renfrow was entering the final year of that deal when the Raiders released him. He signed with the Panthers earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts. He later rejoined the team when they placed WR Jalen Coker on IR.

In 2025, Renfrow appeared in six games for Carolina and made two starts, in which he recorded 15 receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.