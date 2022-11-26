Panthers Call Up CB T.J. Carrie & DE Kobe Jones

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated CB T.J. Carrie and DE Kobe Jones to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Carrie, 32, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.

He signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and re-signed on another one-year deal last year. From there, he joined the Ravens before eventually signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Carrie appeared in 11 games and recorded 22 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.