Panthers Claim C Corey Bullock Off Waivers From Ravens

The Carolina Panthers have claimed C Corey Bullock off waivers from the Ravens, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Bullock, 24, attended North Carolina Central before transferring to Maryland for his final season of college football back in 2023.

After catching on with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, Bullock was given the highest grade among any rookie offensive linemen coming out of the preseason by Pro Football Focus.

He spent his first year on the practice squad and re-signed on a futures deal last offseason but was among the final roster cuts this year.

In 2025, Bullock appeared in 16 games for the Ravens at tackle but didn’t make any starts.