Panthers Cut RB Miles Sanders

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday they have released RB Miles Sanders.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Sanders slipped down the depth chart and was supplanted by RB Chuba Hubbard over the past two years.

According to Over the Cap, cutting Sanders frees up $5.25 million in cap space and creates $2.95 million in dead money.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He was due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Sanders appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and rushed for 205 yards on 55 carries (3.7 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions on 30 targets for 148 yards receiving and another touchdown.