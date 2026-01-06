Panthers Designate G Chandler Zavala To Return From IR

The Carolina Panthers announced they have designated G Chandler Zavala from injured reserve.

Zavala has been out since November 29th with a calf injury, which landed him on injured reserve for the second time this season. He will have 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster.

Zavala, 26, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First Team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Panthers used the No. No. 114 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him.

Zavala signed a four-year, $4,611,736 rookie contract with the Panthers that includes a signing bonus of $771,736 and an average annual salary of $1,152,934.

In 2025, Zavala appeared in seven games for the Panthers and made five starts.