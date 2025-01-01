Panthers Designate RB Miles Sanders To Return

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers have designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve.

He has been on IR since late November after suffering a high-ankle sprain.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He’s due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Sanders has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and rushed for 134 yards on 36 carries (3.7 YPC) with one touchdown to go along with 21 receptions on 26 targets for 98 yards receiving.