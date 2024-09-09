Panthers DT Derrick Brown Suffered Severe Knee Injury

Tom Pelissero reports that Panthers DT Derrick Brown suffered a potentially season-ending meniscus injury on Sunday.

Pelissero adds that there is currently no timetable for Browns’ return as the knee injury will require surgery.

If Brown winds up being out for the season you can expect Carolina to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Brown, 25, was a three-year starter at Auburn and was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2019. The Panthers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished the final year of his four-year, $23,621,404 rookie contract that included a $14,739,203 signing bonus last season. The organization picked up his fifth-year options for the 2024 season, which is projected to be $11.665 million fully guaranteed.

Carolina signed him to a four-year, $96 million extension back in April that includes $63.165 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and six pass defenses.

In 2024, Brown appeared in one game for the Panthers and recorded three total tackles.

We will have more news on Brown as it becomes available.