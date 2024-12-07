Panthers Elevate Two Players For Week 14

Per David Newton, the Panthers elevated WR Dan Chisena and LB Jacoby Windmon for Week 14.

Chisena, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2020. He spent the next three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts before joining the practice squad in Arizona. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ taxi squad before catching on with the Ravens in the playoffs.

Chisena then caught on with the Panthers for the 2024 season and has primarily been a member of the practice squad.

In 2024, Chisena has appeared in two games for the Panthers but recorded no statistics.