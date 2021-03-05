Panthers Expected To Franchise OT Taylor Moton

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are expected to use the franchise tag on OT Taylor Moton.

Rapoport mentions that both parties haven’t given up on long-term negotiations and the franchise tag could be used as a placeholder to keep options open with the goal being a finalized deal before the July deadline.

The price of Moton’s franchise tag is expected to be between $13.5 and $13.9 million fully guaranteed, depending on where the salary cap ends up.

Back in August, the Panthers and Moton were reportedly in extension negotiations but a deal never materialized.

Moton, 26, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal that paid him a base salary of $1.032 million last season.

In 2020, Moton appeared in all 16 games at right tackle for the Panthers. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 13 overall tackle out of 79 players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.