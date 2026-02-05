Panthers FA RB Rico Dowdle Would ‘Definitely’ Consider Return To Cowboys

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle is set to be a free agent again after signing a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Dowdle previously expressed his desire for a bigger role wherever he signs for 2026, as he made a strong impact when filling in for RB Chuba Hubbard but ended with 15 total touches in the team’s final two games.

He was asked if he would consider a return to Dallas, and Dowdle was clear that he isn’t limiting his options at all. After spending his first five years with the Cowboys, Dowdle is forever grateful to the organization that gave him a chance in the NFL.

“Oh yeah, for sure. I would never take an option off the table”, Dowdle said, via DLLS Cowboys. I definitely would consider coming back to Dallas. Truly thankful for them, and like I said, they blessed me and gave me the opportunity, the starting point to be where I am today.”

Dowdle, 27, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2020 before catching on with the Cowboys and making the 53-man roster. He missed the entire 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury.

The Cowboys re-signed Dowdle to a one-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He then signed with the Panthers for the 2025 season on a one-year, $2.75 million contract with another $3.5 million in incentives.

In 2025, Dowdle appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and rushed 236 times for 1,076 yards (4.6 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 297 yards for a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 Free Agents list.