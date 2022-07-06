Panthers Have No Intention Of Trading Sam Darnold, Despite Baker Mayfield Trade

David Newton of ESPN is reporting that the Panthers “don’t have any intention” of trading QB Sam Darnold following the decision to trade for Baker Mayfield on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether there would be much, if any, trade interest in Darnold at this point, but he’ll at least get a shot to compete for the starting job this summer with Mayfield this summer.

Rookie Matt Corral figures to serve as the team’s No. 3 option.

Darnold, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers last year.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He’s set to make a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

Darnold will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Darnold appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed 48 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns.