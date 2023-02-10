Panthers Hiring Dom Capers As Senior Defensive Assistant

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are hiring Dom Capers as their new senior defensive assistant.

It’s an interesting hiring for Carolina, considering that he was the franchise’s first head coach.

Rapoport mentions that Capers is close to new Panthers coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Capers, 72, has worked for a number of teams during his NFL career including two head coaching stints with the Panthers and Texans. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2009 and he spent nine seasons in Green Bay in charge of their defense before being fired after the 2017 season.

The Vikings hired Capers as a senior defensive assistant in 2020 and he’s held the same position with the Lions and Broncos for the last two years.

Capers produced one top-10 defense that happened to be the year Green Bay won the Super Bowl.