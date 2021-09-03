Panthers Hosted WR Alex Erickson On A Visit

The Carolina Panthers hosted free agent WR Alex Erickson on a visit on Friday, according to Field Yates.

Erickson, 28, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent this past March. However, he was released earlier in the week.

In 2020, Erickson appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 12 passes for 139 yards receiving while rushing for seven yards on five carries. He also totaled 71 kick return yards and 232 punt return yards.

