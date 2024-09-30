Panthers LB Shaq Thompson Suffered Torn Achilles

Tom Pelissero reports that Panthers LB Shaq Thompson suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday and will likely miss the rest of the season.

You can expect the Panthers will place him on injured reserve but in the meantime, they have signed TE Stephen Sullivan and WR Deven Thompkins to their practice squad and released WR Sam Pinckney.

Thompson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

Thompson agreed to a reworked contract last offseason and is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season. The team reworked his deal once again back in March.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in four games for the Panthers and logged 35 tackles in four starts.

