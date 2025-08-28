Panthers Made Four Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced four moves to finalize their initial practice squad roster.

Here’s a list of the moves made:

Signed DT Jaden Crumedy Signed RB DeeJay Dallas Signed CB Kalen King Released CB Shemar Bartholomew

King was a surprise cut by the Packers this week and cleared waivers.

King, 22, was a seventh-round pick to the Packers out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2027 and was let go at the end of camp before joining the practice squad.

King was on and off of the Packers’ practice squad before returning to the team this past January on a futures contract. However, he was waived again during roster cuts.

King has yet to appear in an NFL game.