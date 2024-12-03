Panthers Made Seven Practice Squad Moves

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Panthers signed OLB Thomas Incoom, RB Emani Bailey and TE Dominique Dafney to the practice squad.
To make room, the team cut DB Alex Cook and WR Sam Pinckney and placed RB Dillon Johnson and TE Stephen Sullivan on the practice squad injured list.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- QB Jack Plummer
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- G Brandon Walton
- WR Praise Olatoke (International)
- RB Dillon Johnson (Injured)
- RB Mike Boone
- WR Dan Chisena
- C Andrew Raym
- DT T.J. Smith
- TE Stephen Sullivan (Injured)
- WR Dax Milne
- LB Jacoby Windmon
- TE Jordan Matthews
- DE Sam Roberts
- RB Emani Bailey
- TE Dominique Dafney
- LB Thomas Incoom
Johnson, 22, began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington. He was named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.
However, Johnson wasn’t selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and later signed with the Titans. He signed on with the Panthers in July but was cut loose during the preseason. He caught on with the Panthers practice squad.
In three seasons with the Bulldogs and one with the Huskies, Johnson started 28 of his 49 games. He rushed 462 times for 2,393 yards (5.2 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 173 passes for 1,054 yards (6.1 YPC) and one touchdown.
