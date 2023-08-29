Panthers Make Final Three Cuts To Get To 53

The Carolina Panthers announced the last three cuts to get down to 53 players, moving on from OT Cameron Erving, DT Taylor Stallworth and CB Greg Mabin.

All three are veteran players and don’t have to clear waivers, which is notable if the Panthers have some more moves planned.

Erving, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 202w, Erving was active for 11 games with the Panthers.