Panthers Make Four Moves, Including Placing DT Derrick Brown On COVID List

The Carolina Panthers announced on Saturday that they are placing DT Derrick Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list. The team is also activating CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, as well as elevating RB Reggie Bonnafon and WR Willie Snead to the active roster for Sunday against the Bills.

Brown, 23, was a three-year starter at Auburn and was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2019. The Panthers used the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft on him.

Brown is projected to sign a four-year, $23,621,404 rookie contract that includes a $14,739,203 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Panthers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, recording 36 tackles and two sacks.

