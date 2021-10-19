Panthers Make Three Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed P Ryan Winslow to the active roster, put WR Brandon Zylstra on injured reserve, and signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad.

Winslow, 27, originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, but Chicago waived him prior to the start of the season.

Winslow signed with the Cardinals in 2019 and spent the season on and off the team’s practice squad. Arizona released Winslow in September of 2020, but Winslow caught on with the Packers practice squad at the end of the year.

The Packers waived Winslow in August, and he quickly caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona then cut Winslow before the start of the season.

Winslow signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad last week and was elevated for Sunday’s game.

In his career, Winslow has played in three games, recording 12 punts for an average of 44.6 yards.