Panthers Make Three Roster Moves, Waive LB Amare Barno

Per the wire, the Panthers made three roster moves on Saturday, including waiving LB Amare Barno.

The team also signed LB J.J. Weaver and reverted DB MJ Devonshire to injured reserve.

Barno, 26, was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 and a two-year starter at Virginia Tech.

He was selected in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers and signed a four-year, $3.845 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $185,404.

Barno has bounced on and off the team’s active roster ever since.

In 2024, Barno made five appearances for the Panthers and recorded seven tackles along with one sack.