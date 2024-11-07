Panthers Making Two Roster Moves

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are signing LB Jacoby Windmon to the practice squad.

In correspondence, Carolina is releasing LB Chandler Wooten from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Panthers’ practice squad:

Windmon, 23, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State after the 2024 draft. He was among the final roster cuts before re-signing with the practice squad.

The Panthers signed Windmon to the active roster off Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October and waived him a month later.

In 2024, Windmon has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded two total tackles.