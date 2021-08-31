Panthers Officially Announce Roster Cuts

The Panthers announced they have made their final moves to get their roster to 53 players.

The Panthers made their final roster move to get to the initial 53. https://t.co/M8xfVa1bXC — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 31, 2021

The final move was waiving RB Rodney Smith. Carolina also placed sixth-round LS Thomas Fletcher on injured reserve. The full list includes:

LB Josh Bynes WR Omar Bayless RB Spencer Brown DE Frank Herron OL Mike Horton CB Jalen Julius WR Keith Kirkwood OLB Christian Miller OL Aaron Monteiro WR C.J. Saunders TE Stephen Sullivan C Sam Tecklenburg QB Will Grier RB Rodney Smith CB Rashaan Melvin S Kenny Robinson RB Reggie Bonnafon (injured)

Melvin, 31, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million.

In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season.

In 2019, Melvin appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 68 tackles, no interceptions and 11 passes defended.