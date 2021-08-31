Panthers Officially Announce Roster Cuts

The Panthers announced they have made their final moves to get their roster to 53 players. 

The final move was waiving RB Rodney Smith. Carolina also placed sixth-round LS Thomas Fletcher on injured reserve. The full list includes: 

  1. LB Josh Bynes
  2. WR Omar Bayless
  3. RB Spencer Brown
  4. DE Frank Herron
  5. OL Mike Horton
  6. CB Jalen Julius
  7. WR Keith Kirkwood
  8. OLB Christian Miller
  9. OL Aaron Monteiro
  10. WR C.J. Saunders
  11. TE Stephen Sullivan
  12. C Sam Tecklenburg
  13. QB Will Grier
  14. RB Rodney Smith
  15. CB Rashaan Melvin
  16. S Kenny Robinson
  17. RB Reggie Bonnafon (injured)

Melvin, 31, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million.

In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season. 

In 2019, Melvin appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 68 tackles, no interceptions and 11 passes defended.

