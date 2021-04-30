Panthers Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Option On QB Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers have officially exercised the fifth-year option on QB Sam Darnold on Friday.

The fifth-year option will cost the team $18.858 million in 2022.

The Panthers acquired Darnold this offseason for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft along with second and fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The move will give Darnold a two-year audition to flash the potential to the team brass that made him the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Jets.

Darnold, 23, is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract he signed with the Jets in 2018 that includes a $20.167 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Darnold appeared in 12 games and threw for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 59.6 percent of his passes. He also added 217 rushing yards on 37 carries and two touchdowns.