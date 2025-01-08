Panthers OL Brady Christensen Plans To Test Free Agency

According to David Newton, Panthers OL Brady Christensen would like to test free agency this offseason but would have no issue eventually returning to Carolina.

Christensen told Newton that he plans to do whatever is best for his family when it comes to his future plans.

The versatile offensive lineman can play all five positions up front and was leaned on as valuable depth by Carolina this year. However, it’s quite possible he could find more money and a starting role with another team in March.

Christensen, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU.

He is finishing up the final year of a four-year, $5,163,274 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $940,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Christensen appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and made six starts on the offensive line.