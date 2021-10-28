Panthers Place DT Daviyon Nixon On Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers officially placed DT Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve Thursday.

Nixon, 22, was a one-year starter at Iowa. He was a unanimous All-American and the BIG 10 defensive player of the year in 2020 before he decided to skip his final season and declare for the NFL draft. The Panthers selected him in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

Nixon signed a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 that also includes a $318,548 signing bonus.

In 2021, Nixon has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.

During his college career, Nixon recorded 74 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass defenses in 21 career games.