Panthers Place S Juston Burris On Injured Reserve, Promote C Sam Tecklenburg, Sign CB Madre Harper

The Panthers announced they have placed S Juston Burris on injured reserve.

#Panthers place safety Juston Burris on injured reservehttps://t.co/kUsvSDhHfs — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 28, 2021

To fill his place on the roster, the Panthers promoted C Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad. To fill Tecklenburg’s spot, Carolina signed CB Madre Harper to the practice squad.

Burris injured his groin in Week 3. He’ll be eligible to return after three games on IR.

Burris, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016 out of NC State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when the Jets waived him in 2018.

The Jets re-signed Burris to their practice squad after he cleared waivers but he eventually joined the Browns not long after. Cleveland elected to re-sign him to a one-year, $645,000 deal.

From there, Burris signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Panthers last March.

In 2021, Burris has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded 10 total tackles, one interception and one pass defense.