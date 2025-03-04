Panthers Preparing To Be Big Spenders In Free Agency?

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the buzz at the Combine this week has been that the Panthers could be one of the more active teams when free agency begins in a couple of weeks.

Graziano has heard Carolina will be in on some of the top safeties, including Miami’s Jevon Holland and Minnesota’s Camryn Bynum, as they look to rework that position group.

He adds the Panthers could also get in on the bidding for Eagles DT Milton Williams, who is expected to have a healthy market. Carolina needs edge help as well, making Saints DE Chase Young a possible target, per Graziano.

Fowler points out the Panthers also want to get an extension done with CB Jaycee Horn sooner rather than later, as the cornerback market could grow further this offseason with players like Jets CB Sauce Gardner and Texans CB Derek Stingley due for extensions.

He’s entering the final year of his contract on the fifth-year option at a sum of $12.472 million guaranteed for 2025. An extension would most likely lower that figure, giving Carolina additional cap space.

Horn, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024. The fifth-year option for Horn will cost the Panthers $12.472 million for 2025.

In 2024, Horn appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and 13 pass deflections.