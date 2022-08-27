Panthers QB Sam Darnold Has High-Ankle Sprain, Out 4-6 Weeks

Ian Rapoport reports that QB Sam Darnold suffered a high-ankle sprain that will keep him out of action for 4-6 weeks.

Rapoport adds that Darnold will receive a second opinion on the injured ankle.

The Panthers have already lost rookie QB Matt Corral to a season-ending foot injury, so what was once an area of depth is now running short on available options.

Darnold, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers last year.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He’s set to make a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

Darnold will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Darnold appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed 48 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Darnold as the news is available.