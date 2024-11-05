Panthers RB Miles Sanders Available Before Trade Deadline

According to Jeremy Fowler, Panthers RB Miles Sanders is available for trade ahead of today’s deadline.

Tony Pauline echoes the reporting that the Panthers would like to trade Sanders but so far the interest has been lukewarm at best.

The trade market for running backs is not usually hot, and one of the few suitors for the position, the Bengals, already made a trade today to get Bears RB Khalil Herbert.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He’s due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Sanders has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and rushed for 134 yards on 36 carries (3.7 YPC) with one touchdown to go along with 21 receptions on 26 targets for 98 yards receiving.

