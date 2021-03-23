Panthers Re-Sign G John Miller To One-Year Deal, Add LB Frankie Luvu

According to Jonathan Alexander, the Panthers are bringing back G John Miller on a one-year deal.

The team also announced it signed former Jets LB Frankie Luvu to a deal.

Miller started nearly the entire season for the Panthers at guard in 2020, while Luvu adds more depth to the linebacking corps.

Miller, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal.

In 2020, Miller started 14 games for the Panthers at guard and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 50 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

Luvu, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018 before securing a tryout with the Jets. He signed on with New York and has been on and off of their roster over the past few years.

The Jets re-signed Luvu to an exclusive rights contract in 2020. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Luvu appeared in 13 games for the Jets and recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and a pass defense.