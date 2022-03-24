Panthers Re-Sign S Juston Burris To One-Year Deal

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they’ve re-signed S Juston Burris to a one-year deal.

Burris has starting experience and can provide a major boost on both defense and special teams when healthy.

Burris, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016 out of NC State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when the Jets waived him in 2018.

The Jets re-signed Burris to their practice squad after he cleared waivers but he eventually joined the Browns not long after. Cleveland elected to re-sign him to a one-year, $645,000 deal.

From there, Burris signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Panthers in 2020.

In 2021, Burris appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 23 total tackles including one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.