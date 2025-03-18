Panthers Re-Sign WR David Moore

The Carolina Panthers announced they have re-signed WR David Moore to a one-year deal.

Moore, 30, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers. From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears in 2022.

The Buccaneers signed Moore in May 2023 but he spent most of the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in December. Moore signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with Carolina for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 32 of his 57 targets for 351 yards and three touchdowns.