Panthers Re-Signing DE Marquis Haynes To Two-Year Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced that they are re-signing DE Marquis Haynes to a two-year deal on Tuesday.

Haynes, 28, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He just finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Haynes appeared in all 17 games and recorded 20 tackles, three sacks, and one pass defense.