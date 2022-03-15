Panthers Re-Signing DE Marquis Haynes To Two-Year Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced that they are re-signing DE Marquis Haynes to a two-year deal on Tuesday.
Welcome back, @MarquisHaynes98 🙌https://t.co/dA2Bu5JLu4
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 15, 2022
Haynes, 28, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He just finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.
In 2021, Haynes appeared in all 17 games and recorded 20 tackles, three sacks, and one pass defense.
