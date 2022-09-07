Panthers Re-Signing DT Daviyon Nixon To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are re-signing DT Daviyon Nixon to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Daviyon Nixon

Carolina’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. S Juston Burris
  2. CB Madre Harper
  3. DE Austin Larkin
  4. C Sam Tecklenburg
  5. TE Colin Thompson
  6. TE Josh Babicz
  7. OL Deonte Brown
  8. CB Tae Hayes
  9. RB John Lovett
  10. LB Arron Mosby
  11. WR Derek Wright
  12. QB Jacob Eason
  13. WR C.J. Saunders
  14. DB Marquise Blair
  15. WR Preston Williams
  16. DT Daviyon Nixon

Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose earlier this week. 

In 2021, Nixon appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded nine tackles and a half sack. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply