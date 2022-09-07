Panthers Re-Signing DT Daviyon Nixon To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are re-signing DT Daviyon Nixon to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

S Juston Burris CB Madre Harper DE Austin Larkin C Sam Tecklenburg TE Colin Thompson TE Josh Babicz OL Deonte Brown CB Tae Hayes RB John Lovett LB Arron Mosby WR Derek Wright QB Jacob Eason WR C.J. Saunders DB Marquise Blair WR Preston Williams DT Daviyon Nixon

Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2021, Nixon appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.