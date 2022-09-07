Panthers Re-Signing DT Daviyon Nixon To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are re-signing DT Daviyon Nixon to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- S Juston Burris
- CB Madre Harper
- DE Austin Larkin
- C Sam Tecklenburg
- TE Colin Thompson
- TE Josh Babicz
- OL Deonte Brown
- CB Tae Hayes
- RB John Lovett
- LB Arron Mosby
- WR Derek Wright
- QB Jacob Eason
- WR C.J. Saunders
- DB Marquise Blair
- WR Preston Williams
- DT Daviyon Nixon
Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose earlier this week.
In 2021, Nixon appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.
