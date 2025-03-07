Panthers Re-Signing ERFA DL LaBryan Ray

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers are re-signing exclusive rights free agent DL LaBryan Ray.
Ray, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2022. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Patriots. However, the Patriots waived Ray coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.
New England re-signed him to a futures contract in January 2023 but waived him after a month. The Panthers signed him to a contract in January of last year.
In 2024, Ray appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.
