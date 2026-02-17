Panthers Re-Signing LS J.J. Jansen

The Carolina Panthers announced they have re-signed LS J.J. Jansen for his 18th season with the team.
We have re-signed JJ Jansen 👏@Verizon | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/be3vOYoE3N
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 17, 2026
Jansen, 40, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2008. He was later traded to the Panthers for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Jansen played out a four-year deal and signed a five-year extension with the Panthers in 2016. Since that deal expired, he’s been going year to year with Carolina.
In 2025, Jansen appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers as their long snapper.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!