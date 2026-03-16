Panthers Re-Signing P Sam Martin To Two-Year Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Panthers are re-signing P Sam Martin to a two-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Martin, 36, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016.

He finished his contract before signing a three-year, $7.05 million deal with the Broncos in 2020. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Bills on a one-year deal.

Buffalo re-signed Martin to a three-year, $7.5 million contract in 2023. Buffalo released him last offseason and he signed a one-year deal with Carolina.

In 2025, Martin appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and punted 56 times with a 47.2 average, three touchbacks and 27 kicks placed inside the 20.