Panthers Re-Signing WR Hunter Renfrow, Placing WR Jalen Coker On IR

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers have agreed to terms to re-sign veteran WR Hunter Renfrow.

The trade of veteran WR Adam Thielen to the Vikings facilitates Renfrow’s return after he was among the team’s final roster cuts.

Carolina is also placing WR Jalen Coker on short-term injured reserve due to an injured quad he sustained during practice on Thursday.

Per ESPN’s David Newton, the Panthers weren’t the only team interested in signing Renfrow, adding that the veteran was weighing his optionsbut ultimately he chose to return to Carolina.

Renfrow, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that included $21 million guaranteed in 2022.

Renfrow was entering the final year of that deal when the Raiders released him. He signed with the Panthers earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Renfrow appeared in 17 games and recorded 25 receptions for 255 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.