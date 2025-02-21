Panthers Release CB Dane Jackson

The Carolina Panthers announced they’ve released CB Dane Jackson on Friday.
Panthers release cornerback Dane Jackson https://t.co/yfKxJLGtwC
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 21, 2025
Releasing Jackson frees up $3,350,000 in cap space and creates $2,500,000 in dead money.
Jackson, 28, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad.
He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.
In 2024, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!