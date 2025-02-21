Panthers Release CB Dane Jackson

The Carolina Panthers announced they’ve released CB Dane Jackson on Friday.

Releasing Jackson frees up $3,350,000 in cap space and creates $2,500,000 in dead money.

Jackson, 28, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass defenses.