Panthers Released DT Kawann Short

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are releasing DT Kawann Short.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as though Short is a former Pro Bowl player, he had a huge cap hit in 2021 and is coming of back-to-back season-ending shoulder injuries.

He should have no issue finding another team to land with, however.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Short frees up $8.6 million in cap space while creating $11.017 million in dead money.

The team confirmed the news officially on Tuesday.

Short, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.630 million rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $80 million contract with the Panthers in 2017.

Short stood to make a base salary of $12,000,000 for the 2021 season, which was the final year of his contract.

In 2020, Short appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.