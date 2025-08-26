Panthers Releasing DT Shy Tuttle

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Panthers are releasing DT Shy Tuttle.

Tuttle, 29, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.17 million deal and made the team each of his first three seasons.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career after being re-signed by the Saints as an RFA back in 2021. Tuttle then signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Panthers in March 2023.

In 2024, Tuttle appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 46 tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defended.