Panthers Releasing S Tre Boston

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers have informed veteran S Tre Boston that they’re releasing him.

According to David Newton, the Panthers are designating Boston as a post-June 1 release, which means they will free up more cap room, but it won’t be available until June 1.

Boston, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,625,468 contract when the Panthers cut him in 2017.

Boston later caught on with the Chargers shortly after the 2017 draft. He agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals for the 2018 season before returning to the Panthers in 2019.

Carolina re-signed Boston to a three-year, $18 million contract last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Boston on June 1 will free up $3,550,000 of available cap space while creating $2,666,666 in dead money.

In 2020, Boston appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 95 tackles, one sack, an interception, a forced fumble, two recoveries and four passes defended.