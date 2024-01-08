Panthers Request Interview With Texans OC Bobby Slowik & Bucs OC Dave Canales

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers have requested to interview Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the Panthers’ updated list of candidates:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Requested Interview)

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.

Canales, 42, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

THe Buccaneers hired Canales as their offensive coordinator last year.

In 2023, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 23 in total yards, No. 20 in total points, No. 32 in rushing yards and No. 17 in passing yards.