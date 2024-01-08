Panthers Request Interviews With Eight GM Candidates

The Carolina Panthers announced that they have officially requested interviews with eight candidates for their GM vacancy to replace Scott Fitterer.

Here’s the current list of candidates for the job:

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby Saints assistant GM Khai Harley Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly

Brown, 34, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.

Greenberg got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Jets for two years before joining the Buccaneers in 2010. He’s been in Tampa Bay ever since, working his way up the football administration department which handles contracts and cap management.

He was promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2023 season.

Tilis interned with the Raiders in college and worked for three years in the league office before joining the Chiefs in 2010 as a cap analyst.

He’s been in Kansas City for 14 years and worked his way up to VP of football operations in 2021.

Harley is in his 16th year with the Saints. He spent eight years as the team’s director of football administration before being promoted to his current role of Assistant GM/VP of Football Operations in 2014.

Kelly, 44, began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their assistant GM a few years ago and promoted him to interim GM following the decision to fire Dave Ziegler.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ GM search as the news is available.