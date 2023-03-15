Panthers Restructure P Johnny Hekker’s Contract

The Carolina Panthers announced they restructured P Johnny Hekker‘s contract on Wednesday.

Hekker was due just $2.75 million in 2023 so Carolina probably didn’t free up much space with this move. Still, they evidently felt it was necessary.

Hekker, 33, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season. However, the Rams cut him in 2022 and he ended up with the Panthers on a three-year deal.

In 2022, Hekker appeared in all 17 games and averaged 48.5 yards per kick on 81 punts with six touchbacks, 39 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long of 68 yards.