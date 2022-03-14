Panthers & Saints To Meet With Deshaun Watson Monday Evening, Both Considered ‘Front-Runners’

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans QB Deshaun Watson is set to meet with the Panthers and Saints in Houston Monday evening.

According to Wilson, Carolina and New Orleans are the two “front-runners” to acquire Watson in a blockbuster trade.

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans declined the Colts’ request to meet with Watson. Schefter says that Houston is comfortable trading Watson, just not in the AFC South.

Wilson mentioned yesterday that the Saints have emerged as an “extremely serious” contender to trade for Watson and have submitted contract proposals for Watson.

The Seahawks were said to be in the mix as well, but it appears as though their interest may not be as high as the Panthers and Saints at this time.

The expectation is that Watson will prioritize the best opportunity to win and the fact that he has a no-trade clause should help him land where he wants.

Even so, the Texans still want a trade package that consists of three first-round picks and other draft capital and players.

Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Watson in recent days including the Panthers, Browns, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Eagles, Steelers and Vikings.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.